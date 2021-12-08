Luis Suarez cries on Atletico Madrid bench after he was subbed off in crucial Champions League game against Porto

Luis Suarez was devastated as he left the pitch during a vital group stage game where three sides battled to be runners-up to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Having beaten all three teams home and away, it meant that it was all to play for Estadio do Dragao with a serious chance of elimination for Diego Simeone’s side.

The former Liverpool forward was given the nod to start the crucial game and lead the line for the Spanish team but for only 13 minutes.

READ MORE: (Video) “Absolutely outstanding” – Jurgen Klopp on a fantastic evening at the San Siro as 100% European record remains intact

He was removed after picking up and injury and was visibly devastated with the realisation that he would have to leave the field of play on a very important evening.

The Uruguayan is a big game player and would have seen this as an opportunity to put his name in the headlines and send his team to the knockout rounds, instead he was replaced by Matheus Cunha and had to watch the chaotic game from the bench.

Fortunately for the 34-year-old, Atleti found a way to win and progressed to the next round where he will hope to be back fit to help his side on the pitch.

Exclusive: Former Liverpool player predicts where Divock Origi’s next move could be, if he was to leave Liverpool