‘No offence to him’ – Former PL striker’s brutal comments on Divock Origi

Despite scoring the winning goal in his last two appearances, Divock Origi is better as a substitute rather than a starter according to Gabriel Agbonlahor.

The Belgian was introduced as a substitute against Wolves on Saturday and scored the winning goal in injury-time.

He was rewarded with a place in the starting XI for yesterday’s Champions League clash with AC Milan and again scored the winning goal for Jurgen Klopp’s side with a lovely headed finish.

“I don’t think he’s happy,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“But he probably looks at and thinks ‘Can I do any better than being a sub at Liverpool’.

“No offence to him but when he starts he doesn’t look like the same player who comes off the bench. He’s probably happy to be at the club and come on when needed.

“Liverpool deserved the win against Wolves. They stuck in there and got the result they needed.”

When our No. 27 has to compete for a starting spot with players like Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota, of course, it is going to be hard for him to get a constant run of games, but if he continues to put in match-winning performances, then he will certainly be giving Jurgen Klopp a selection headache.

Salah and Mane are set to head to the African Cup of Nations in January, so the former Lille man will have even more opportunities to impress.

Although he has scored huge goals for us in the past and will always be a Liverpool legend, many will argue that he simply doesn’t perform consistently enough to be our first-choice centre forward.