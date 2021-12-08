(Video) “Absolutely outstanding” – Jurgen Klopp on a fantastic evening at the San Siro as 100% European record remains intact

Jurgen Klopp was beaming with pride as his side won their sixth successive Champions League game and qualified with maximum points.

We became the first English team to keep a 100% record and when our boss took to the press after the game, it was clear how happy he was with his mighty Reds.

The 54-year-old said: “What the boys did tonight, I couldn’t be more proud to be honest. It was an incredible game and I’m so happy about so many things tonight and of course that we won the game in the end was great.

“The performance was absolutely outstanding and playing this game tonight, having 21 shots, okay not 21 on target but 21 times we’ve finished a situation off and so many situations where we played outstandingly well.

“We defended with passion and great organisation and there was so many good things, tonight I am really, really happy”.

There’s not much more that can be said than all of that, the gaffer was delighted with the work of his much-changed team and it’s testament to him that all the squad players and youngsters are desperate to impress him.

They all took their opportunity well and showed that they want to keep getting game time whenever it is available.

The next few weeks will be very busy and so it’s important all of these players are at match speed for whenever any of them are thrown in.

You can watch Klopp’s post-match comments via @btsportfootball:

