(Video) Former Red on why Liverpool don’t need to buy anyone in January because of how well Divock Origi is playing

Divock Origi has two goals in his last two games and has been impressing with every chance that has been handed to him this campaign.

His impact has been so impressive that former Liverpool player Michael Owen has claimed that Jurgen Klopp doesn’t need to be making any signings in January to cover the loss of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane to AFCON.

The 41-year-old also believes that our No.27 should attempt to stay at Liverpool for as long as he can so that he can continue to contribute historic goals and moments, rather than plying his trade at a mid-table team.

READ MORE: (Video) “No limit to the amount of goals he could get” – Peter Crouch on Mo Salah’s goal scoring numbers so far this season

The former striker said: “A lot of people were thinking that with Salah and Mane going to the African Cup of Nations and talking about if [Liverpool] were going to buy someone.

“If you get Firmino back fit, you’ve got Jota firing on all cylinders and Origi and then you’ve got subs like Minamino.

“I don’t think, for the sake of a few games, I don’t think Jurgen Klopp will buy in January.

He then went on to discuss what the Belgian should do in the future: “I would stay at a club like Liverpool, play half the amount of time but when you play it’s real and you’re playing for big prizes in the best stadiums, against the best teams and in the best competitions.

“What are you going to be remembered for when you’re 50, 60? He’ll be remembered for about five different moments in a Liverpool shirt”.

We all know that there haven’t been too many chances taken on signing players off a whim and if we have those four options for the few games the African players will miss, it seems likely for no replacement to come in.

As for our 26-year-old hero, let’s hope he keeps scoring in a red shirt for many years to come!

You can watch the discussion about Origi via @btsportfootball:

"What are you going to be remembered for when you're 50, 60? He'll be remembered for about five different moments in a Liverpool shirt…"@themichaelowen thinks that Divock Origi should stay put rather than seeking more first-team minutes elsewhere… 🔴#UCLTONIGHT pic.twitter.com/vNo9NAb4Ys — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 7, 2021

Exclusive: Former Liverpool player predicts where Divock Origi’s next move could be, if he was to leave Liverpool