(Video) Ibrahimovic throws Konate to the turf in frustration during Liverpool’s 2-1 win at the San Siro

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a torrid time coming up against Liverpool and one man in particular – summer signing, Ibrahima Konate.

The 40-year-old had evidently lost patience by the time of the second-half, grabbing the Frenchman in a bear lock before throwing him onto the San Siro’s rather rough turf in the second 45.

It speaks a lot of the respect the centre-half gained from his performance in the Champions League, however, that the veteran attacker was keen to exchange shirts with the former RB Leipzig man after the final whistle had been blown.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Yalla & @fcsalah11:

Zlatan is fed up with Konate 😂pic.twitter.com/UN29QvjVDq — M.Salah11 (@fcsalah11) December 7, 2021