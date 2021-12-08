(Video) “It’s out of order really” – Ferdinand and Owen discuss Mo Salah’s numbers and how much his finishing has improved

What more can be said about our goal machine Mo Salah?

He impressed again last night as he was desperate to play and score in an ultimately meaningless game but such is his burning desire to contribute, he took part again.

His performance gathered the attention of two former Manchester United players after the game, as they discussed his unerring ability in front of goal and freakish numbers so far this season.

Rio Ferdinand said: “He’s either creating goals or scoring goals and 20 goals by December is an absolute joke, it’s out of order really”.

To which Michael Owen added: “What he’s improved is his actual finishing, normal finishing like that [goal against AC Milan] is all about repetition and about being in positions all the time.

“He was a poor, average finisher early in his career at Chelsea but has just got better and better and that for me is because of repetition”.

In his first season at Anfield, our No.11 illustrated how great he was in front of goal and has continued to be a competent finisher ever since.

However, those first season numbers haven’t been reached since, leading to some rival fans labeling him a ‘one season wonder’.

This season though, the Egyptian King is back to his mercurial best in front of goal and looks set to challenge his frighteningly high numbers.

Let’s hope he stays fit and doesn’t get too affected by AFCON, so he can reach a career high amount of goals and end the season with some silverware!

You can watch the discussion about Salah’s finishing via @btsportfootball:

