(Video) Joel Matip absolutely loses it at the linesman in hilarious mid-Wolves reaction

Joel Matip has become famous beyond the confines of Merseyside for his pantomime-esque reactions to poor officiating calls in a game.

Liverpool’s meeting with Wolves in the English top-flight was the site of the Cameroonian’s latest venting opportunity, with the defender clipped appearing to wave his arms in frustration at the linesman.

The former Schalke man has been in imperious form this term, with superb game management from the club allowing the centre-half to avoid the kind of niggling injuries that have hampered his playing time with us over the years.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV: