(Video) “Lord Divock Origi, there’s going to be a statue of this fella!” – Jamie Carragher full of praise for Divock Origi’s CL performance

Divock Origi is enjoying his time back under the media spotlight following two match winning goals in two games and Jamie Carragher has added his support.

Our Belgian forward followed up a 94th minute winner against Wolves with a game clinching header in the San Siro, to keep Liverpool’s 100% Champions League record intact.

The former defender spoke on CBS Sport to confirm his thoughts on the No.27, they seem set in stone!

READ MORE: (Video) “They have such riches in abundance” – Tyler Morton and the Liverpool youngsters receive praise from Liam Brady

“This man here, Lord Divock Origi, there’s going to be a statue of this fella!

“We speak about Liverpool’s squad a lot but he’s just played away in the San Siro against the team top of Serie A and he’s just won them the game.

“I think we all should, and myself included, give a little more respect these [squad] players who are maybe not on the Manchester City level … but they’ve just gone to AC Milan and won 2-1”.

Maybe it is time that our squad and youth players are respected more as they have delivered on every opportunity handed to them this season, with our only loss coming with a full-strength squad against an impressive West Ham side.

Congested festive periods often call for squad rotation and there’s no reason to be disheartened with some of the players lower down in the pecking order being handed extra minutes in the next couple of months.

There’s one man who we certainly can look forward to seeing back on the pitch again, our goal scoring 26-year-old who seems to be on course for a lordship!

You can watch the full post-match comments on Origi by Carragher [from 7:00] courtesy of CBS Sport (via TruRedTV):

Exclusive: Former Liverpool player predicts where Divock Origi’s next move could be, if he was to leave Liverpool