(Video) Mateusz Musialowski scores superb volley for Liverpool Under 19s in UEFA Youth League

Mateusz Musialowski scored a superb volley against AC Milan Under 19s in the UEFA Youth League to ensure Liverpool avoided the play-offs in the competition.

The Polish attacker finished off a good move that was started on the left by Kaide Gordon and the 17-year-old played a well weighted pass down the line to Luke Chambers.

The Preston-born left-back delivered a well-weighted cross that found the goal scorer at the back post.

Taking it on the full volley, the 18-year-old emphatically put the ball in the back of the net with his right foot to put the Reds one-nil up before the fifth minute of the game.

It wasn’t enough to win the match though as Victor Eletu equalised with 12 minutes remaining but the point was still enough to see the youngsters through to the knockout round of the competition.

Here’s hoping they have a solid run in the next stage of the competition.

You can watch Musialowski’s goal courtesy of LFC TV (via @Tekky_Trent):

Musialowski goal vs AC Milan U19s. Such a clean strike. pic.twitter.com/wW3wNowQAp — T (@Tekky_Trent) December 8, 2021

