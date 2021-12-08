(Video) Mo Salah earns standing ovation from AC Milan fans

Mo Salah was shown appreciation not just by the travelling Reds for his involvement in Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over AC Milan in the final Champions League group stage clash.

Opposition fans were spotted handing the Egyptian international a well-deserved standing ovation for his involvement in the tie, with the former Serie A man having registered the equaliser at the San Siro.

With 20 goals in 21 games across all competitions, the 29-year-old is in the form of his life for Jurgen Klopp’s men and there’s no doubt our supporters will be keeping their fingers crossed that he can keep it up for the season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @PassLikeThiago:

My GOAT given a standing ovation at the San Siro by AC Milan fans. Yeah he’s fully gone clear now.

pic.twitter.com/zSAUHdfaCR — – (@PassLikeThiago) December 8, 2021