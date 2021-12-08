(Video) “No limit to the amount of goals he could get” – Peter Crouch on Mo Salah’s goal scoring numbers so far this season

Mo Salah has had a tremendous start to the season and Peter Crouch was full of praise following his 20th goal of the campaign.

Our Egyptian King put the Reds back level with his goal in the San Siro, before Divock Origi scored the second and we ensued our 100% Champions League record remained in tact.

Speaking after the game, the former Liverpool striker was full of praise for the man fulfilling his role today.

READ MORE: (Video) Jamie Carragher shares text with Morton and waxes lyrical over his Champions League San Siro performance

The 40-year-old said: “When I look at those numbers [Salah’s goals and assists this season], it’s frustrating that he’s on 20 goals now and it’s frustrating that he’s going to miss a few games now [AFCON] because he’s on the way to breaking records and getting 40-odd goals.

“If he carries on like this, there’s no limit to the amount of goals he could get this year”.

Our No.11 is only three goals off the tally he achieved in our European Cup winning campaign in 2019 and will certainly have a golden boot in Europe and in the Premier League in his sights this season.

Hopefully his international commitments don’t have too much impact on his numbers this year and he can stay fit to keep adding to them.

You can watch all the post-match analysis via @btsportfootball:

"It's frightening." "He's on the way to breaking records." "There's no limit to the number of goals he could get."@themichaelowen and @petercrouch on Mo Salah's incredible form 😍#UCL pic.twitter.com/Fu9W20bLlu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 7, 2021

Exclusive: Former Liverpool player predicts where Divock Origi’s next move could be, if he was to leave Liverpool