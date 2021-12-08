(Video) “They have such riches in abundance” – Tyler Morton and the Liverpool youngsters receive praise from Liam Brady

Tyler Morton will be more than used to praise now after what have been five impressive first-team run-outs in a great breakthrough campaign.

He’s played the full 90 minutes in his last three games which is again testament to the trust that Jurgen Klopp has in his young No.80.

When surmising the game, the former Arsenal and Juventus player Liam Brady gave his thoughts on the Wirral-born midfielder.

The 65-year-old said: “Seeing those kids playing, the right-back and the midfield player were absolutely brilliant.

“Tyler Morton was fantastic, he gave himself time on the ball and played some great diagonal passes.

“They have such riches in abundance Liverpool, it’s quite incredible”.

Our 19-year-old is gaining a lot of fans each and every time he pulls on a red shirt and let’s hope for many more impressive performances in the years to come.

It was a very promising night for Liverpool’s academy too as six members of the San Siro squad being with the club from the age of six.

Let’s hope for many years of success for all the youngsters involved.

You can watch the praise for Tyler Morton courtesy of RTE Sport on YouTube:

