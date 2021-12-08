(Video) “We’re here to win” – Oxlade-Chamberlain on San Siro performance and Champions League aspirations this season

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain took to the media following the 2-1 victory over AC Milan in the final Champions League group stage game.

Our No.15 has been handed a lot more minutes this season and has taken them all well, looking very assured and positive in each performance.

The 28-year-old was asked about how Jurgen Klopp had to motivate his players for a game with nothing to play for, other than a 100% record, and how the young and fringe players took their chance on the pitch.

READ MORE: (Video) “It was just instinct” – Nat Phillips on his San Siro turn that broke the internet on a memorable Champions League night

He said: “There’s no point jumping on a plane for two hours and not trying to win a game of football.

“You saw how many fans we had there tonight as well which is unbelievable and it’s not right for us to turn up and not put in the right level of performance, we’re here to win.

“The manager reminds us a lot that, as human beings, complacency can slip in with all of us but it’s our job to not let that happen or at least limit the amount that it does happen and we knew what we needed to do tonight”.

The former Arsenal man is a very assured speaker and look to be a great influence on the squad in terms of maturity and being a good character to be around in the dressing room.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him take to punditry after his career, such is his comfort in front of a camera.

Thankfully; an ankle injury that looked to really hurt the Englishman didn’t end up in him leaving the pitch and let’s hope his fitness remains high, particularly in this congested festive period.

You can watch Oxlade-Chamberlain’s post-match interview via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

Exclusive: Former Liverpool player predicts where Divock Origi’s next move could be, if he was to leave Liverpool