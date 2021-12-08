West Ham weighing up potential move for 24-year-old Liverpool star amongst two other PL talents

West Ham are said to be considering Liverpool’s Nathaniel Phillips as a potential transfer target amongst a range of options.

The Hammers have not enjoyed much in the way of luck with injuries to the backline, with the likes of Nathan Ake and James Tarkowski likewise considered as stop-gap solutions, as reported by the Evening Standard.

David Moyes’ men have enjoyed a solid first-half of the campaign, with a series of remarkable performances – including two 3-2 wins over Liverpool and Chelsea respectively – earning them a spot in the top four thus far.

Following the Bolton-born defender’s quality display midweek against Serie A leaders AC Milan, West Ham’s interest would certainly be more than justified.

Being our fifth-choice centre-half, it’s clear an injury crisis of the proportions of the prior term will be necessary to see the Englishman get more regular game time.

Ideally, we’d love to see Phillips remain in Merseyside, though we could hardly hold it against him if the allure of more starting minutes proved too tempting to ignore.

