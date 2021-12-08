What Boris Johnson’s latest announcement means for Liverpool fans

Boris Johnson has announced that vaccine passports or a negative lateral flow test will be required in order to enter Premier League football stadiums.

In an attempt to combat the rising number of people testing positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Prime Minister has released a ‘Plan B’ response.

The plans mean that in a week’s time, stadiums that will be welcoming more than 10,000 spectators will require evidence of a vaccine passport or a negative lateral flow test for access to be granted.

It’s not yet clear whether every single fan will be asked to show their vaccine passport/test result or if random spot-checks will be done around the ground, but there is the fear that queues at turnstiles will now increase.

If every fan is now required to show evidence that they have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccines or that they have recently tested negative, then the speed at which fans can pass through the turnstiles will certainly reduce.

This may mean that Liverpool fans will have to arrive at Anfield even earlier than usual which may frustrate many.

For now, we must look at the positives and enjoy the fact that games are still set to be played with stadiums at full capacity.