‘Why did you do this to yourself?’ – Liverpool fans react to news linking Wijnaldum with Premier League return

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to discuss the news that Gini Wijnaldum will be allowed to leave PSG on loan in January if a suitable club comes calling for the Dutch international.

Sky’s Kaveh Solhekol earlier revealed that the French club are willing to listen to offers for the midfielder, less than six months after he moved to Parc Des Princes.

The 31-year-old was a fan’s favourite at Anfield but he left in search of an increased salary, something that the Reds weren’t willing to offer him.

The former Newcastle man hasn’t fully settled in the French capital and is yet to secure a regular starting spot under Mauricio Pochettino.

Supporters have now taken to the popular social networking site to voice their opinion on the Dutchman’s potential return to the Premier League, with Mikel Arteta believed to be one of the managers interested in our former No. 5.

With the quality performances from Thiago Alcantara of late and the numerous midfield options we have in reserve, there is no reason why Jurgen Klopp will be interested in re-signing Gini, but you never know.

You can catch the verdict of some supporters below, via Twitter.

Ffs, @GWijnaldum why did you do this to yourself and us? #LFC you should still be a red where you were loved! https://t.co/QAt5izel3E — Bo Hughes (@BoHughes09) December 8, 2021

Players who had a starring role in Klopps Liverpool that leave just don’t do that well. It’s almost like it’s the environment and systems around them that make them elite. #LFC #wijnaldum https://t.co/bd8JgrLRMp — unkel reg (@RocheMarcus) December 8, 2021

He needs to go back to anfield. Loan deal suits all parties. LFC need an extra body in that left sided 8 role and Wijnaldum will go back to the club, teammates and manager he loves. — Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) December 8, 2021

Have you noticed, all these players who excel at Liverpool leave and flop. Shows how much Klopp actually gets out of them and has the over performing. — K (@KhaleemLohdi44) December 8, 2021