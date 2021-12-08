Wijnaldum to be allowed to leave PSG on loan in January with rumoured interest from Premier League club

Former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum will be allowed to leave PSG on loan in January if the right club comes along, that’s according to Sky’s Kaveh Solhekol.

The transfer specialist took to his Twitter account to reveal that the French club are willing to listen to offers for the Dutch international and it is believed that Mikel Arteta is interested in capturing his signature.

PSG willing to listen to offers for Georginio Wijnaldum to go out on loan next month. Player would be open to a move back to Premier League. Arsenal thought to be an option. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) December 8, 2021

Wijnaldum only swapped Merseyside for the French capital last summer but has struggled to secure a regular starting spot under Mauricio Pochettino.

It was rumoured that the ex-Newcastle star didn’t want to leave Jurgen Klopp’s side, but the increased salary that he was demanding was too much for the Reds and fresh terms couldn’t be agreed.

Our former No. 5 has previously admitted that life at Parc Des Princes is very different to what he had become accustomed to at Anfield and these fresh rumours support the claims that the Holland international is far from content.

The 31-year-old has featured 20 times for the French side this term, scoring three times and registering one assist.

Gini was a huge player for us and it was sad to see him go on a free transfer last season – he was an instrumental figure when he arrived from Newcastle and he was one of the main reasons why we tasted so much success in previous seasons.

At the beginning of this season, many supporters were claiming that we hadn’t replaced Wijnaldum and we were seriously missing his energy in the middle of the park.

But the recent impressive showings from Thiago Alcantara and the signs that the Spaniard is returning to his best form finally has Kopites satisfied with the current midfield options.

Although it would be nice to see Gini back playing regularly with a smile on his face, it’s not ideal for him to return to the Premier League and improve one of our rivals.