Ex-West Ham star shares ‘top four’ prediction for Liverpool-linked attacker who helped sink Chelsea

Luke Chadwick has suggested that players like Liverpool-linked Jarrod Bowen could be tempted to remain at the London Stadium if West Ham manage to secure top four football at the end of the season.

The Reds were said to have the 24-year-old winger on their transfer shortlist last summer, though failed to expand on the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

“Jarrod Bowen was a hugely talented young player at Hull, a regular goal-scorer and top player in the Championship but you just didn’t know if he could take that to the Premier League,” the ex-Hammers star told Caught Offside.

“It took him a bit of time to settle in but he’s now performing at a really high level, he’s got the ability to score goals, to assist, and he’s added more work rate to his game.

“I’m sure he’s a player that a lot of the big clubs will be looking at, but you look at the likes of Antonio, Bowen, Rice, Soucek … they’ve created something there at West Ham. If they can make that next step into the top four then maybe those players will stay there.”

The lack of a forward signing will likely far from bother Jurgen Klopp, however, with the Merseysiders’ forward line (Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino, Diogo Jota) contributing 44 goals in all competitions between them so far.

Dependent on how we manage to handle the futures of our traditional front-three, in Salah, Firmino and Mane, with all three having contracts set to expire in 2023, however, we will need to consider bolstering our options up top eventually.

Should David Moyes’ men fail to reach the heights of Champions League football, Liverpool could certainly do worse than consider Bowen as an option once more, with the Englishman having enjoyed another positive season in the Premier League, most recently registering a goal in a 3-2 win over Chelsea at the weekend.

As Diogo Jota has ultimately proved, we shouldn’t underestimate targets who may not necessarily be setting the world alight at their current club, and so we wouldn’t turn our nose up at the signing should it come to fruition.

