Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano believes that top clubs are going to ‘destroy the game’ if they continue to discuss plans for a European Super League

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that talks over a new European Super League or the possibility of a mixed league need to stop otherwise clubs are going to ‘destroy the game’.

Liverpool were one of 12 clubs that agreed to join the proposed competition earlier this year, but following major backlash and fan outrage, the club withdrew their name just days later.

“I think that if they continue as they’re doing, to keep everything private and to communicate in this way, I think they can’t do anything,” Romano exclusively told Empire of the Kop.

“They are thinking about this Super League not involving the people, not involving the fans.

“They have to remember that they can have the badge, they can have the history, they can have the top players, but football is football thanks to the fans, without the fans, football is non-existent.

“If they continue to work like this, behind the scenes, not communicating to people, with these kinds of possibilities to mix the leagues… I think they are going to destroy the game.”

The reporter did suggest that parts of the game may need to be amended, but there is a way to go about making changes in a way that includes fans and takes into account their opinions on the matters at hand.

“I agree that we need to change football in some points, many things in football are so old, so we need to think of the future.

“But at the same time, we need to involve the fans with decisions, not to work during the night, behind the scenes in 48 hours to change football.

“I think if the process will continue like this, they won’t be able to do these kinds of changes, they need to change step by step.”

The planned European Super League was nothing short of a disgrace.

It was pure greed shown by all involved and it was blatantly obvious that it was an attempt to increase the financial gap between the top European clubs and the others in their respective leagues.

Although it was great news when the plans for the new league fell through, Romano is right to encourage governing bodies and senior figures at clubs to consider and respect their supporters when making such huge decisions.

Let’s hope we’ve heard the last of the European Super League and that financial greed doesn’t ruin the game we all love.