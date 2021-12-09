Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano claims Jurgen Klopp ‘loves’ Jude Bellingham but believes the teenager will remain in Germany for another season

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Jude Bellingham should remain in the Bundesliga for another season before joining one of the Premier League’s top clubs.

The transfer specialist insists that at the moment ‘there is no leading contender’ for the former Birmingham City star’s signature and ‘many clubs’ would love to sign the midfielder.

“There is no leading contender at the moment, it is true that Liverpool are pursuing the player and Jurgen Klopp loves the player, but it is about all English top clubs,” Romano exclusively told Empire of the Kop.

“There is Chelsea, Manchester United, many clubs are looking at this player and they would love to sign this player.

“I say they ‘would love’ because at the moment there are no negotiations.

“The player is first of all not desperate to leave Borussia Dortmund, he’s a super-serious professional and he’s super happy with Borussia Dortmund.”

The Italian also believes that the 18-year-old, who has featured 22 times for the Yellows this season and has also impressed when he’s featured for Gareth Southgate’s England side, may want to earn more experience in Germany before returning to English football.

“He knows that maybe he needs another season with Borussia Dortmund – to perform as a starter with less pressure, but playing Champions League football, to be ready for the top Premier League clubs.

“This is why I think it is not going to be easy to sign Jude Bellingham in the summer.

“I am told that Borussia Dortmund, if they are losing Erling Haaland because of the release clause, they don’t want to lose in the same summer also the other big star they have like Jude Bellingham.

“They are always thinking of season by season, summer by summer, we’re going to lose a player, so now it’s going to be maybe time for Erling Haaland and then I think in 2023 it is likely to be Jude Bellingham leaving.

“So if clubs are not going to do anything crazy, like spending €150m on Jude Bellingham with a top proposal, I think it is going to be difficult in the summer of 2022 to see him leave.”

The Dortmund No. 22 would be a great signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

His energy and athleticism suit the high-intensity football that Kopites have become accustomed to watching at Anfield and with both Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson now the wrong side of 30-years-old, Bellingham would be a great addition to the squad for both immediately and for the long term.

Another year at the Westfalenstadion will certainly help the teenager mature even more and gain more vital experience before making the step up to the English top-flight.