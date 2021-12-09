Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano opens up on ‘super talented’ Serie A star who ‘reminds me’ of ex-Liverpool target Nicolo Barella

Fabrizio Romano was keen to sing the praises of several talents in Serie A who could potentially attract interest from the English top-flight, including Davide Frattesi, Tomasso Pobega and Gleison Bremer.

The comparison between the former and an old Liverpool target in Nicolo Barella is of particular interest, with the Reds having missed out on the reported target following his extended terms with Juventus.

“The other one is Davide Frattesi, he’s a midfielder from Sassuolo,” the renowned transfer journalist told Empire of the Kop.

“You know that Sassuolu had Manuel Locatelli who’s now moved to Juventus and had a fantastic Euros with Italy, and the next big thing they have is this boy, David Frattesi, who has grown up with Roma.

“He’s a different midfielder. Smaller, not as big as Pobega (also good physical structure) but technical player – he reminds me of Barella.

“Liverpool had long-term interest in Nicolo Barella but he just extended his contract with Inter so it’s going to be more than complicated to sign him.

“Fratesi seems to be the next Barella. He’s this kind of player, super talented, very interesting, and Sassuolo are prepared to sell their players if top clubs pay.”

With a new contract set to keep the 24-year-old in Italy until 2026, a move in the near future can safely be ruled out.

At 22-years-old, however, Frattesi could represent a particularly interesting option for our recruitment team to pursue if they are in agreement with Romano’s glowing reference.

Coming from a selling club in Sassuolo, one might reasonably expect that the Italian outfit’s demands would be far from extortionate should we be inclined to bolster our options in midfield in a future transfer window.

We’ve some exciting options of our own coming up the ranks, though the right opportunity at the right price could prove more than tempting down the line.

