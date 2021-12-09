Liverpool could move for 22-year-old Atletico Madrid star deemed to be a poor fit for Simeone’s outfit – Cadena SER

Liverpool have once again been linked with a move for Joao Felix, with the Reds having reportedly made an enquiry around the attacker’s situation.

This update comes from Cadena SER (via Sport Witness), with the publication noting that Jurgen Klopp’s men are not alone in the Premier League in sharing an interest in the 22-year-old.

With a contract set to expire in 2026, however, it’s difficult seeing any interested party being able to secure his signature on the cheap, particularly in light of the €127m Los Colchoneros originally forked out to acquire the Portuguese from Benfica.

READ MORE: Ex-West Ham star shares ‘top four’ prediction for Liverpool-linked attacker who helped sink Chelsea

With a report from AS (via Sport Witness) claiming that the forward is ill-suited to his current employers, one might hope that the club feel the same way and would be inclined to part with the highly-rated talent at the next available opportunity.

That being said, we can’t see Liverpool being genuinely involved in the conversation, especially given that Diego Simeone’s men have every right to demand a significant fee for a player with five years remaining on his current terms.

That’s not to say a player of Felix’s quality wouldn’t catch the wandering gaze of our recruitment team but we can see other avenues being far more likely to be pursued by Michael Edwards’ replacement in Julian Ward and co. come the arrival of the summer window.

Why is Nathaniel Phillips still being underestimated? A cult hero at Liverpool but so much more than a meme