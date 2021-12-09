Liverpool fans won’t believe the PL outfit Gini Wijnaldum could move to as Paris troubles continue – report

Gini Wijnaldum could be tempted by a reunion with former coach Rafa Benitez at Everton, with the Spaniard said to remain keen on his former protege.

This comes from Grame Bailey at 90 Min, with the reporter noting that the Blues could face competition from the Dutchman’s old club Newcastle United.

The 31-year-old’s time in the French capital has been far from the success he will have hoped it to have been following his departure on a free transfer in the summer window.

READ MORE: Liverpool predicted XI v Aston Villa: Klopp to give Gerrard a brutal welcome at Anfield with several changes

It’s bizarre to think we could be seeing the midfielder back in the Premier League after only half of the new season has passed.

As Liverpool fans will be more than aware of, his qualities are certainly well-suited to the demands of the English top-flight, so a switch back to familiar territory wouldn’t necessarily be a bad call.

We’d like to think, however, that Wijnaldum wouldn’t be so quick to forget his ties to the red half of Merseyside and would think twice before joining our city rivals – especially if interest from Newcastle is genuine.

Why is Nathaniel Phillips still being underestimated? A cult hero at Liverpool but so much more than a meme