Liverpool interested in La Liga star that may be available in January

Liverpool are believed to be interested in capturing the signature of Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix in January.

The Portugal international joined the La Liga side in 2019 in a deal worth €100m, but according to Spanish outlet AS (via Sports Witness), the forward doesn’t fit the style of play that Diego Simeone adopts at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atleti’s representatives are rumoured to have been in contact with the 22-year-old’s agent, Jorge Mendes, and told him to find a club that will ‘bring the money’, that’s according to Cadena SER (via Sports Witness).

The No. 7 has only registered one goal and two assists in 12 appearances for his side this term and has failed to live up to the huge expectations that were placed on him when he made the move to the Spanish capital.

Felix has showed glimpses of his quality, but not on a regular basis.

He is a player that thrives when he’s regularly on the ball driving at the opposition’s defence, but we’re all aware of the tactics and defensive game plan that Simeone so regularly opts for.

It’s looking likely that the attacker will be allowed to leave the club next month, either on loan or for a reduced price, and Jurgen Klopp’s side may be the ideal environment for the former Benfica man to return to his best form.