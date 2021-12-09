Liverpool predicted XI v Aston Villa: Klopp to give Gerrard a brutal welcome at Anfield with several changes

Having made eight changes to the first-team thrown out against Wolves at the weekend, there was a sense of concern around the XI selected to face AC Milan in our final Champions League group stage fixture.

As it turned out, the move was yet another masterstroke from the German, as his side ran out 2-1 winners at the San Siro, whilst critically allowing Liverpool to rest a number of key men ahead of Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield.

Aston Villa are set to arrive in Merseyside off the back of an impressive upturn in form, though will likely face their toughest challenge yet against a well-rested Reds outfit.

We’ll be backing Klopp to go strong with his team on Saturday, with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip brought back out of the deck ahead of Alisson Becker.

After the midfield shuffling against the Serie A leaders, our perceived strongest trio of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are likely to fill out the middle of the park.

Up front, the forward line practically picks itself, with Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota expected to return for domestic action.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, Salah, Jota, Mane

