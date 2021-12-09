Liverpool’s potential Champions League round of 16 opponents confirmed

Liverpool have tonight found out the full list of teams that they may face in the Champions League round of 16.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be confident that they can progress through to the next round no matter what team they are drawn against when the draw takes place on Monday December 13.

The Reds successfully navigated their way through the so-called ‘group of death’ with a 100% record so the side will be full of confidence in their attempts of winnning their seventh European Cup.

Chelsea were the only English side to not top their respective group after they were pipped to top-spot by Juventus yesterday.

Liverpool will be drawn against one of the runners-up in the other six groups – teams cannot be drawn against sides from the same nation as themselves at this stage of the competition.

Trips to Paris and Lisbon alongside the potential for another visit to the San Siro to face Inter Milan will appeal to a lot of supporters.

A full list of opponents that we may be drawn against is below:

Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting Lisbon, Inter Milan, Benfica, Villarreal and RB Salzburg.