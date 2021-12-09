New claim over Salah’s wage demands made as Man City cited as possible destination for Liverpool hotshot – El Nacional

Mo Salah is said to be demanding €20m a year to keep him with Liverpool beyond the 2023 expiration date of his current contract.

This comes from El Nacional, with it being noted that Pep Guardiola’s outfit could be a potential destination for the Egyptian international should fresh terms not be agreed.

Though some will argue the grass isn’t always greener on the other side, the reality of the situation is that Reds fans will want to avoid a scenario that takes one of the squad’s best talents across the M62 and significantly strengthens their league rivals.

We doubt that, even if the option was there for Salah to take, he would seize the opportunity with both hands.

A move abroad would be far more likely than to a near rival, though, ideally, it’s an eventuality we’d be keen for the club to avoid, particularly given how the 29-year-old continues to justify his importance to the side.

Whilst we can understand the financial risks involved with handing a near-30-year-old a long-term contract, it seems a gamble with more risk weighing down the side where we fail to extend his stay on Merseyside.

