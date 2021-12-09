Shay Given weighs in on the Alisson v Ederson debate: ‘You can learn so much from him’

Shay Given threw his support behind Manchester City No.1 Ederson over Alisson Becker, claiming the former was the leading goalkeeper in the English top-flight.

The pair have been judged to be two of the best goalkeepers in world football, with the latter tending to be favoured internationally by Brazil boss Tite.

“If anyone wants to improve as a goalkeeper, I’d urge them to just watch him warming up,” the former Newcastle shotstopper was quoted as saying by the Metro.

“Some of the passing, the kicking and other stuff he does before a game is just unreal. You can learn so much from him.

“Alisson is keeping him out of the Brazil team but I’d still say Ederson is probably the best goalkeeper in the Premier League.

“The standard is so high in the division with the likes of Edouard Mendy and David de Gea, but I’ve liked Ederson ever since he arrived at the Etihad.”

With the least goals conceded in the Premier League (on a par with Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy), some may be inclined to share the opinion in question.

READ MORE: Liverpool fans won’t believe the PL outfit Gini Wijnaldum could move to as Paris troubles continue – report

Of course, it’s likewise worth highlighting Alisson’s leadership of the clean sheet chart, with both prior names one short of the 29-year-old as far as the current rankings stand.

Whilst we can certainly appreciate the brilliance of our ‘keeper’s compatriot, we’d say it’s a battle the former Roma goalkeeper has the edge over, with his positioning and distribution simply remarkable.

It’s been a huge transition from solid shostoppers in Simon Migonlet and Loris Karius to a goalkeeper with so many strings to his bow.

Why is Nathaniel Phillips still being underestimated? A cult hero at Liverpool but so much more than a meme