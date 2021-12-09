(Video) Carragher can’t resist piling on to Barcelona misery with cheeky pop after Xavi’s men crash out of the Champions League

Jamie Carragher has been lauded as one of sports television’s most entertaining pundits alongside his fellow MNF host, Gary Neville (and rightly so), with the former defender unable to resist taking a cheeky pop at the Spanish outfit after failing to qualify through to the knockout stages of the Champions League,

After Xavi’s Barcelona couldn’t handle the threat of Bayern Munich in their final group game against the German champions, getting beaten 3-0 at the Allianz Arena to seal their exit from the competition, the Scouser recounted the time Liverpool knocked the La Liga giants out of the Europa League in 2001.

A penalty from Gary McAllister was enough to see the Merseysiders secure passage through to their then first European final in 16 years.

