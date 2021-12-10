“A contest every bit as tough as the 50/50 tackles he used to relish” – Henderson’s programme notes on Gerrard’s return

Jordan Henderson has provided his insight on what he expects of Liverpool supporters and Aston Villa, as Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield.

The man who fulfilled the role of replacing the irreplaceable, has done so brilliantly and he is the best to discuss what he knows of his former captain.

Speaking in his programme notes ahead of tomorrow’s game, our No.14 was full of praise for the man he spent four years with as a teammate.

The 31-year-old said: “Everyone knows what Steven means to Liverpool FC and to our supporters, so I have no doubt that he will be given a wonderful reception, the kind that is reserved for the greatest legends and those who helped make this club what it is, I know there has been some discussion about how Steven will act on his homecoming, but I can only think that anyone who isn’t sure hasn’t been paying attention over the last couple of decades.

“Steven was a winner as a player and now he is a winner as a manager. He will be coming to Anfield to win. It really is that simple. Our job is to do everything in our power to ensure that this doesn’t happen, but having been fortunate enough to train alongside him during his final years I have no doubts whatsoever that his sole motivation will be to be on the winning side.

“Sentiment will not come into it for him, but nor will it for us and knowing Steven as I do he wouldn’t expect anything different from his former club.

“As one of those who set the standards, his expectation will be for a contest every bit as tough as the 50/50 tackles he used to relish when we were teammates and competitors at Melwood.

“As a young player at Liverpool, this approach made a massive impact on me. I saw the way Steven conducted himself, motivated himself and prepared himself and the influence it had was huge.

“No corners could be cut and no stones were to be left unturned – if there was anything that could be done to improve yourself as a player or help Liverpool as a team you had to do it. Nothing else was acceptable.

Some great words by the man signed from Sunderland and he has clearly learned a lot from his former mentor.

Only Divock Origi and Jordan Henderson were in the squad when the club legend departed for Los Angeles and so there aren’t many within the club who will have any personal experience with the opposition manager tomorrow.

With the man who took his armband, the mentality has continued within the team and the players in claret and blue will now be equally as raring to go into battle.

Fingers crossed for a positive result tomorrow, as that is the most important part of the day.

