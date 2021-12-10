“It’s an honour” – Trent Alexander-Arnold breaks Mo Salah’s run of Player of the Month awards as he claims November’s trophy

Trent Alexander-Arnold won the award for November’s Player of the Month and broke Mo Salah’s run of winning it for every other month of this season so far.

Our No.66 collected six assists and one goal across five games, winning the award for the fifth time in his Anfield career and spoke to the club’s website about the accolade.

The Scouser in our team was asked about what it meant to be voted by the supporters as the best player that calendar month.

He said: “I felt like it was a good month for me and the team – put up good numbers and I was happy the fans voted for me.

“It’s an honour every time, especially when you’ve got someone like Mo, and the other players, in fine form. It takes a lot to wrestle the award off him!

“There were good games across the board from me, to be honest. The Atletico game at home was a good one but I’d probably say Arsenal at home [was the best], for me – 4-0, clean sheet, two assists, it was the perfect game, to be honest.

“The triangle at the minute with me, Hendo and Mo has been really good, we’ve been able to contribute to a lot of goals so far and hopefully we’ll be able to carry it on”.

The 23-year-old is an integral part of our team and adds so much to the attacking options we have on the right, especially alongside the Egyptian King.

The club also showed a clip of the right-back accepting the award, on their Twitter account:

