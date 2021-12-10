Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool have been handed two fresh injury concerns ahead of Aston Villa game

Jurgen Klopp provided an injury update ahead for Liverpool of Aston Villa’s Anfield visit, with two new players joining the injury list.

Diogo Jota faces a late fitness test to see if he will be available for Steven Gerrard’s return to his old stomping ground and Nat Phillips will be out until the new year with a fractured cheekbone.

Our manager provided an update on the Portugese forward as he said: “Diogo felt something after the last Premier League game [Wolves away] and he didn’t train yet.

“We will see, maybe he can train today and then he is an option and if not, then not”.

This doesn’t seem too promising in terms of playing tomorrow but certainly does not seem to be a long term issue.

There was then an update provided on our No.47: ‘Liverpool are set to be without the services of Nathaniel Phillips for a number of weeks after the defender sustained a fracture to his cheekbone.

‘The centre-back picked up the issue during Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over AC Milan at San Siro in a challenge.

‘Further diagnosis by the club’s medical team has confirmed a fracture, though Phillips does not require surgery.

‘He is likely to return to action in the New Year, though will be able to continue with a bespoke training plan until then‘.

This is disappointing for the Cruyff-turning defender but is thankfully in an area where we are currently well stocked and to a player with limited game time this campaign.

Two injury concerns we could have done without but they could have been much worse.

