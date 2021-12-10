(Video) Andy Robertson unleashes a fierce right-footed effort that finds the back of the net, much to the surprise of his teammates

Andy Robertson scored a brilliant right-footed goal in training and all of his teammates were shocked that he was able to do so, with his weaker foot.

It was a session full of great goals and nearly goals as Virgil van Dijk scored with a no-look finish and Joel Matip hit the post with an improbable chip.

The Scottish captain was encouraged to strike the ball with his weak foot, by Jordan Henderson, and the whole squad erupted in laughter and shock as he found the back of the net.

Our No.26 replied to them all by saying: “I don’t like how you’se are all surprised, ay!”, which was the perfect response to the ridicule he was on the wrong side of.

Of course, it was all in good taste and it further illustrates the unity within Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

It’s a good sign that all of our defenders seemed to be in good goal scoring form and that may be something to look out for against Aston Villa tomorrow!

You can watch Robertson’s right-foot goal (at 6:55) courtesy of Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

