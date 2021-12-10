(Video) “Bobby’s back!” – Sadio Mane delighted to welcome Bobby Firmino back to Liverpool training

Sadio Mane was triply delighted to see his mate, Bobby Firmino, back in training and made sure the cameras present were fully aware.

As the players were recorded walking out to begin their latest session, our No.10 had a clear message he wanted to share.

The 29-year-old said: “Bobby’s back, Bobby’s back, Bobby’s back!” and then posed for a picture for the camera man who was in place.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch as Andy Robertson acts as cheerleader for Naby Keita and Nat Phillips as they leave the San Siro pitch

The return of the Brazilian will be a huge boost for the squad, particularly as Mo Salah will join the Senegalese forward at AFCON in January.

Hopefully our No.9 will be fit enough to return very soon but there’s certainly no need to rush him, as is his importance for the entirety of the festive period.

It’s great that the players and fans alike acknowledge the importance of the former Hoffenheim man and we all can’t wait to see him on the pitch.

You can watch the video of Mane welcoming Firmino back (at 1:00) courtesy of Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

Why is Nathaniel Phillips still being underestimated? A cult hero at Liverpool but so much more than a meme