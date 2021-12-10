(Video) Compilation of the ‘Thiago Turn’ illustrates the midfielder’s signature turn and shows how effective it is

We all know how classy Thiago Alcantara is on the ball and one key weapon in his arsenal is the move now called the ‘Thiago Turn‘.

In a compilation posted online, the Spanish international is shown unleashing the piece of skill throughout his career and it shows just how effective the turn is during a match.

It looks so simple and as soon as you watch it for the first time you subconsciously realise how often he does it on the pitch.

Our No.6 has been in great form of late and it’s so good for the team that he’s been able to have a run of games alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

The consistency and stability of our midfield trio will be vital for a congested festive period and let’s hope it rewards us with plenty of points.

For now though, you can marvel in the mercurial talent of our 30-year-old midfield maestro.

You can watch the Thiago compilation courtesy of @PassLikeThiago:

The art of Thiago Alcântara’ signature move – “The Thiago Turn”

pic.twitter.com/rxBq16anYf — – (@PassLikeThiago) December 9, 2021

