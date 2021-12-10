(Video) “Feliz Naby Lad” – Pepijn Lijnders gets into the festive spirit during Liverpool training

Pepijn Lijnders is clearly getting into the festive spirit as he was shown singing the phrase now synonymous with a Liverpool Christmas, ‘Feliz Naby Lad‘.

Our Dutch coach was full of festive cheer as he entered the Kirkby training pitches, surrounded by amused players like Alisson Becker.

The No.2 is clearly happy with the return of Naby Keita to full training and the video illustrates the unity that runs through the club, players and coaches alike.

To be able to watch behind-the-scenes action from training and matches is really interesting and it’s great that the club share this type of content on their social media pages.

NEC’s former manager is hotly tipped to be the man that could take the top job once Jurgen Klopp leaves, alongside tomorrow’s opposition manager Steven Gerrard.

If this video is anything to suggest, the players would be onside if he was to take the Anfield hot seat.

You can watch the video of Lijnders courtesy of LFC TV (via @Watch_LFC):

Why is this so funny 😭 pic.twitter.com/Aj3E3mYVkW — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) December 9, 2021

