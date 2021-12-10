(Video) Joel Matip nearly scores wonder goal in training… and his reaction is hilarious as his teammates are clearly gutted for him

Joel Matip was inches away from an improbable left-footed chip in training and his reaction afterwards was priceless.

It would have been some goal as our No.32 made the effort from the cutest of angles, over the head of Caoimhin Kelleher and hitting the woodwork.

He then sulked off as he saw the shot hadn’t found the back of the net as all his teammates gasped and you can hear Virgil van Dijk shout “Oh my God, did you mean that!?”.

With his arms outstretched, the Cameroon international replied: “Of course!”, before swinging his arms down in frustration.

It was a great moment that further shows the connection between the squad and how much the Dutch captain adores his centre-back partner.

What a goal it would have been as well, we’re all gutted for you big man!

You can watch the video of Matip hitting the post (at 7:20) courtesy of Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

