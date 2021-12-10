(Video) Watch as Andy Robertson acts as cheerleader for Naby Keita and Nat Phillips as they leave the San Siro pitch

Andy Robertson didn’t get to play at the San Siro during the Champions League victory over AC Milan, but that didn’t take away from his enjoyment of the game.

Following the full-time whistle, he acted as the main cheerleader and greeted each and every player as the came off the pitch, with his own interpretation of the Jurgen Klopp hug.

He saved two of his most comical moments for two squad favourites though, starting with Naby Keita.

The Scottish captain shouted: “Welcome back, Naby lad!” before sharing a high-five and a hug with our No.8, then his attention then turned to Nat Phillips.

Our No.26 greeted him with: “What a player! Excellent big man, well done!” for our Cruyff-turning centre back and who can disagree with either comment?

It all shows how much of a positive influence the 27-year-old is on the squad and the unity between all of our players.

You can watch the video of Robertson being chief cheerleader (at 7:00) courtesy of Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

