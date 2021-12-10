(Video) Watch as Kostas Tsimikas is distracted by his San Siro surroundings during the Champions League warm-up

Kostas Tsimikas was distracted by his San Siro surroundings during the warm-up before our final Champions League group stage game.

Our Greek Scouser was clearly in awe of the historic stadium and had to rely on Andreas Kornmayer, our head of fitness and conditioning, to tug his arm and remind him of what he was supposed to be doing.

It was a brilliant moment of innocence by our No.21 who has really impressed this season and fully deserves every minute he is awarded on the pitch.

Thankfully, he did manage to get his stretching in and was not on the receiving end of an injury during the full 90 minutes that he played in.

There has been discussion as to whether he deserves to take the place of Andy Robertson in our starting eleven, whatever your opinion on the matter – it’s great that we have two fantastic options in that position.

He took his chance once again and played very well for Jurgen Klopp’s side as they secured their 100% European record this season.

You can watch the clip of Tsimikas (at 2:05) courtesy of Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

