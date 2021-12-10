(Video) Watch as Virgil van Dijk pulls off a brilliant no-look finish in Liverpool training ahead of Aston Villa game

Virgil van Dijk pulled off an audacious no-look finish in training as he channeled his inner Bobby Firmino, with an edge of the box finish.

The Dutch captain was in high spirits throughout the session and his role within the team is clear, he’s a leader and a great influence on the morale of the squad.

Not to mention that he is also quite good at football, as his cheeky finish illustrated!

Our No.4 has had a solid return from injury this season and it’s great that he’s been able to have a clean bill of health so far this campaign.

The 30-year-old probably still has a little bit to do in order to return to his impervious best but it was never going to be a quick fix following his horrific injury.

Thanks to Jurgen Klopp’s squad rotation, he has been able to rest when needed and will be a crucial part of the festive period and the season thereafter.

You can watch van Dijk’s no-look finish (at 6:10) courtesy of Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

