Klopp leaves things open for potential Liverpool player exit in January: ‘We will not block anything’

Jurgen Klopp appeared to leave the door open for Nathaniel Phillips to make a January Transfer window switch in his pre-Aston Villa comments, as relayed in a tweet by Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist had exclusively confirmed Newcastle United’s interest in the 24-year-old with Empire of the Kop, with the defender said to be attracting more than fleeting glances from other clubs.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Nat Phillips future: “I’m very happy that Nat is here to be honest but how I said, we will not block anything I think at least. It’s not the plan in the moment but who knows what happens until January?”. 🔴 #LFC @AnfieldWatch — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 11, 2021

Interest in the defender certainly makes more than sense given the lack of playing time the player has enjoyed as Liverpool’s fifth-choice centre-half.

Whilst we’d be sad to see the back of the Bolton-born centre-back, it can’t be denied that he’s more than deserving of regular playing minutes elsewhere if not in Merseyside.

We’d certainly be keen to dispute recent critique of Phillips’ ability and would argue that he’d be particularly well-suited to the demands of Premier League football, were an interested party in the English top-flight be willing to develop their curiosity into something more concrete.

Ideally, we’d love to see the player remain at Anfield but we’d wish him all the best for the future if he made the right move for his playing career.

