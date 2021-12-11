Liverpool fans will be hugely excited by what Zlatan Ibrahimovic told Ibrahima Konate after AC Milan win

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has admitted to asking for Ibrahima Konate’s Liverpool shirt following the Reds’ meeting with AC Milan at the San Siro during the final Champions League group game, as reported in a tweet by broadcaster, Bolarinwa Olajide.

The Swede had been kept quiet all night thanks to a stellar performance in the centre of the backline from the Frenchman and makeshift partner, Nathaniel Phillips.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: “I asked to exchange shirts with Liverpool defender Konate. He won all the fights with me on the ground and in the air. I told him that he will be a great defender in the future and that he remembers my words well.” — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) December 10, 2021

This has hardly been a fluke feat for the 22-year-old summer signing who demonstrated a similarly commanding display at Old Trafford against world-class attacker, Cristiano Ronaldo.

It’s quite a remarkable compliment from such a giant of the game and one that will certainly go some way to vindicating our recruitment team’s interest in the defender during his time at RB Leipzig.

With many anxiously wondering what a future without Virgil van Dijk will look like, the promise of Konate (if he can live up to his potential and Ibrahimovic’s prediction) should allay any fears over the potential state of our back four.

We’re excited to see the centre-half build on such positive performances and, in future, make the centre-back spot alongside our Dutch colossus his own when the time is right.

