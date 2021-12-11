Liverpool team news confirmed: Oxlade-Chamberlain starts as Klopp names strong XI for Gerrard’s return

A likely long-awaited moment for former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard has arrived as the Scouser prepares to take on Jurgen Klopp’s Reds with his rejuvenated Aston Villa outfit.

On a run of three wins in four games (that included a closely fought 2-1 home defeat to Manchester City), the 41-year-old will no doubt be keen to see his Villans leave their mark on one of the English top-flight’s in-form sides.

There will be no room for sentimentality, as the ex-midfielder has already noted prior to proceedings, though one cannot doubt that a return to L4 will mean a great deal to the man who brought so much joy to fans in the famous red shirt.

Having been able to rest key men in our midweek Champions League clash against AC Milan, Klopp has drafted back in a number of his first-choice players, including Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip in the heart of our backline.

In midfield, the favoured trio of Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho once again grace the Anfield turf in what is thankfully becoming a gradually less rare sight week by week.

Up top, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane retain their places in the starting XI, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also returning.

You can catch the full team news below:

