New report reiterates Salah’s £500k-a-week wage demands in latest contract development – Football Insider

Mo Salah is reportedly requesting wages of £500k-a-week in order to convince him to remain in Merseyside with Jurgen Klopp’s men.

This comes from Wayne Veysey at Football Insider, with the publication noting FSG’s desire to get a deal arranged with the Egyptian superstar by 1st January.

The claim in question around the No.11’s demands would, however, conflict entirely with a recent report from the Liverpool Echo asserting that the amount in question is well off the mark.

Whilst we can more than understand Salah’s entourage pushing for a major wage hike, we would likewise note that £500k-a-week seems too steep to be true.

That being said, the former Roma attacker has done more than enough of late to warrant a boost, with him having continued his superb form from the prior campaign with a whopping 29 goal contributions in 21 games (across all competitions) so far.

Being so clear ahead of his European peers on current form, our owners are increasingly running out of excuses as to why the 29-year-old shouldn’t be handed extended terms on Merseyside.

