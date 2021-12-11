(Photo) Liverpool fans will love Bobby Firmino’s post-match Instagram reaction to beating Aston Villa

Bobby Firmino’s return from injury sadly came too late for the Brazilian to play an active role in the proceedings at Anfield, though that didn’t stop him from expressing joy post-game with a celebratory Instagram story as the Reds ran out 1-0 winners at L4.

Mo Salah’s penalty made all the difference after the Egyptian was fouled by Tyrone Mings close to the edge of the 18-yard-box, with Liverpool holding on to take all three points at home.

Steven Gerrard’s men should certainly take some credit for their robust display on the road, just falling short of taking something back with them to the West Midlands.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Bobby Firmino’s official Instagram story: