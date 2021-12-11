(Video) Anfield erupts as Steven Gerrard makes his way to the touchline

Steven Gerrard’s Liverpool return was always going to be a highly anticipated affair given his importance as a player to the club.

Though the Scouser was keen to downplay any emotions or sentimentality ahead of the clash, Anfield was keen to welcome back its former hero with open arms, issuing a rapturous reception for the former midfielder’s return.

We’ll be hoping for another dominant display, of course, as ever from Jurgen Klopp’s men as we look to keep the pace with Manchester City after the Cityzens secured a 1-0 victory over Wolves courtesy of a controversial penalty call.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @RedsFrance & originating from Goal journalist Neil Jones’ Twitter account: