(Video) Gerrard sends for Owen with hilarious United dig post-Anfield defeat

Steven Gerrard was in fine form following Aston Villa’s 1-0 defeat at Anfield, producing the perfect riposte to one question issued by Michael Owen about his return to L4.

The Scouser cheekily paid tribute to his former teammate’s time at Manchester United in a quick-witted response that drew laughs studio-wide.

The Villans were a more than tough test for Jurgen Klopp’s men, pushing Liverpool for their win courtesy of a penalty fired away by Mo Salah.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @_TheKopite and originating from Premier League Productions & DAZN:

