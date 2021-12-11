(Video) Jon Moss penalty call will outrage neutrals as Man City take the lead after ball strikes Moutinho’s armpit

Jon Moss would appear to have again attracted controversy with one officiating call, having pointed to the sport for a Manchester spot-kick after the ball appeared to strike Joao Moutinho’s armpit.

VAR had invited a reconsideration of his initial decision, with the official still choosing to stick to his original call – a decision that will undoubtedly baffle neutrals just as much as Wolves’ travelling support.

In such a closely contested title race, it’s a call that could have damaging ramifications down the line for the Cityzens rivals in Chelsea and Liverpool.

Having secured a victory at the Molineux Stadium through fair means, it’s a shame to see Bruno Lage’s men denied a point through a controversial refereeing call.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Premier League Productions:

Penalty Man City vs Wolves pic.twitter.com/LpJ8qANlmh — João Umbelino (@j_umbelino) December 11, 2021