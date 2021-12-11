(Video) Mikel Arteta addresses possibility of a loan move for ex-Red Gini Wijnaldum

Mikel Arteta was far from keen to add any fuel to the rumours linking Gini Wijnaldum with a return to the Premier League and, more specifically, Arsenal Football Club.

The former Liverpool midfielder has struggled for consistent minutes in the French capital following his summer departure from Merseyside, with some reports suggesting that PSG could be tempted into loaning out the Dutch international.

If the 31-year-old is genuinely available on loan, we’d find it supremely difficult to believe that there wouldn’t be a queue of English top-flight outfits at least willing to consider the possibility of the ex-Newcastle man in their midfield, such is his quality.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️"We're not going to discuss any player that is not an Arsenal player." Mikel Arteta weighs in on the possibility of a move from Arsenal for Gini Wijnaldum 🤔 #LFC pic.twitter.com/1RvT62aXEe — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 11, 2021