(Video) Mo Salah produces outrageous roulette skill to evade challenge during Liverpool win

Mo Salah has become one of those talents who are almost difficult to praise (at least, originally) in light of all the remarkable things he does on a football pitch on a weekly basis.

One such moment transpired during Liverpool’s 1-0 home victory over Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, with the Egyptian international producing a superb turn on the ball to bypass a challenge late in the clash.

When focusing on the No.11’s goalscoring record, it can be easy to forget that the forward is a fabulous dribbler with many a string to a bow that was, in the view of many a local fan, utterly underappreciated by the Ballon d’Or voting in November.

